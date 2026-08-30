NEET PG 2026 began Sunday with over 2.73L candidates nationwide
India
NEET PG 2026 began this Sunday, with more than 2.73 lakh medical graduates showing up across India for the computer-based test.
The exam ran from 9am to 12:30pm at centers like Chennai, Agra, and Delhi, all in one go.
NEET UG canceled after leak allegations
This comes months after the NEET UG exam earlier this year, which was later canceled following allegations of a paper leak.
The National Testing Agency gave affected students another shot with a re-exam on June 21.
With around 22.79 lakh candidates registered for NEET UG, it's clear these tests are a huge deal for anyone aiming for a medical career.