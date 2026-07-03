NEET PG 2026 registration opens under NBEMS, apply July 28
India
If you're aiming for MD, MS, PG Diploma, DNB, or DrNB courses, NEET PG 2026 registration is now live. You can apply until July 28.
This exam is your ticket to postgraduate medical programs and is run by NBEMS.
Exam Aug 30, results Sep 30
The exam happens on August 30, results drop by September 30.
Admit cards will be out on August 27.
If you have an MBBS degree and finish your internship by September 30, you're eligible to apply.
Fees ₹3,500/₹2,500, 180 MCQs, +4/-1
Application fees are ₹3,500 for General/OBC/EWS candidates and ₹2,500 for SC/ST/PwBD.
The test has 180 MCQs in English across five sections; it lasts 3 hours, 30 minutes.
You'll earn plus four for each correct answer and lose minus one for wrong ones, so accuracy counts!