NEET PG 2026 registration opens under NBEMS, apply July 28

Fees ₹3,500/₹2,500, 180 MCQs, +4/-1

Application fees are ₹3,500 for General/OBC/EWS candidates and ₹2,500 for SC/ST/PwBD.

The test has 180 MCQs in English across five sections; it lasts 3 hours, 30 minutes.

You'll earn plus four for each correct answer and lose minus one for wrong ones, so accuracy counts!