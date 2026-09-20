NEET PG 2026 results expected by September 30, key awaited
India
If you took the NEET PG 2026 exam, mark your calendars: NEET PG 2026 results are expected by September 30.
The exam happened on August 30, and everyone's still waiting for the response sheet, which should drop before the actual results, while the provisional answer key is still awaited.
No exact dates for those yet, so a bit more patience is needed.
Percentile cutoffs and NBE MS result steps
Cutoffs this year: Unreserved candidates need to hit the 50th percentile, SC/ST/OBC need 40th percentile, and UR PwD need 45th percentile.
Once results are live, just head to the official NBEMS site, find the NEET PG section, click on the result link, and look up your roll number in their list.
For any updates or official info (including answer keys), keep an eye on natboard.edu.in.