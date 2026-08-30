NEET-PG aspirant Yashwita found dead after alleged poisoning in Hyderabad
India
Yashwita, a 26-year-old MBBS graduate from Andhra Pradesh, was found unconscious in her Hyderabad hostel room and later declared brought dead at a nearby hospital while preparing for the NEET-PG exam.
Her father raised the alarm after he could not reach her, and police say she allegedly consumed a poisonous substance inside her hostel room.
Note reveals depression since intermediate years
A note found in Yashwita's room shared that she had been struggling with depression since her intermediate years, but did not blame the exam for her distress.
Her father had spoken to her on Saturday morning and was planning to go with her for the exam.
Police are now looking into the circumstances and speaking to hostel staff and people who may have been in contact with her.