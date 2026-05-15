NEET-UG 2026 canceled after leak as CBI probes, 7 arrested

Retired Latur teacher detained over translation

A retired chemistry teacher from Latur, who helped translate the paper, has been detained for questioning.

The CBI is digging into everyone who had access to the exam and has asked the National Testing Agency for information.

They have searched 14 locations across India, finding links that point to a bigger network. In Rajasthan, one accused person reportedly shared the leaked paper digitally.

Meanwhile, Latur is in focus after a coaching center's mock test matched 42 questions with the leaked exam.

A new NEET date is in the works as authorities try to get things back on track.