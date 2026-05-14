NEET-UG 2026 canceled after teachers matched 45 chemistry 90 biology
The NEET-UG 2026 exam was canceled after a chemistry teacher from Sikar noticed a leaked question paper spreading on WhatsApp and matched it to the real one.
The teacher found 45 Chemistry questions to be an exact match with the original paper and a Biology teacher found 90 Biology questions to be identical to the original, making this the first-ever NEET cancelation since the exam began in 2013.
Five arrests in Jaipur Gurugram Nashik
Acting fast, the teacher reported everything, listing 45 Chemistry questions that were an exact match with the original exam paper and 90 Biology questions that were identical to the original paper to the NTA and the home ministry.
This led to five arrests across Jaipur, Gurugram, and Nashik. Authorities have visited Sikar for more evidence.
If you registered for NEET-UG this year, your data will carry over for the retest; new dates are coming soon to keep things on track for admissions.