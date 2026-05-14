NEET-UG 2026 canceled after teachers matched 45 chemistry 90 biology

Five arrests in Jaipur Gurugram Nashik

Acting fast, the teacher reported everything, listing 45 Chemistry questions that were an exact match with the original exam paper and 90 Biology questions that were identical to the original paper to the NTA and the home ministry.

This led to five arrests across Jaipur, Gurugram, and Nashik. Authorities have visited Sikar for more evidence.

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