NEET UG 2026 leak, retest and results controversy spark protests
The NEET UG 2026 exam, taken by over 2.2 million students, has been at the center of huge protests after reports of a paper leak surfaced just hours after the May 3 test.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) ended up canceling the original exam and held a retest on June 21 with extra-tight security, even flying question papers on Air Force planes.
But when results dropped on July 16, new outrage erupted over alleged result discrepancies, keeping the protest momentum going.
Parliament march clashes injure over 170
After the initial leak allegations, students and parents pushed hard for answers, leading to the cancelation and retest.
Despite all the precautions during the retest, many still felt let down by how results were handled.
On July 20, thousands marched to Parliament demanding accountability; clashes broke out with police and over 170 people were injured.
Even after promises from top officials, including PM Modi vowing strict action, students called for real change.