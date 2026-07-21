NEET UG 2026 leak, retest and results controversy spark protests

The NEET UG 2026 exam, taken by over 2.2 million students, has been at the center of huge protests after reports of a paper leak surfaced just hours after the May 3 test.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) ended up canceling the original exam and held a retest on June 21 with extra-tight security, even flying question papers on Air Force planes.

But when results dropped on July 16, new outrage erupted over alleged result discrepancies, keeping the protest momentum going.