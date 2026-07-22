NEET UG 2026, Maharashtra TET canceled or postponed after leaks
India
Big exams like NEET UG 2026 and Maharashtra TET have been canceled or postponed this year after question papers leaked, leaving millions of students frustrated and anxious.
NEET UG was called off for more than 2.2 million candidates in May, with a re-exam held in June and results finally out in July.
Maharashtra's TET faced a similar fate after police uncovered a leak just before the test.
Maharashtra TET: Three arrested, SIT formed
After the Maharashtra TET leak, three people were arrested, and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis set up a Special Investigation Team led by Thane's Joint Commissioner Panjabrao Ugale to dig deeper.
These back-to-back leaks have put a spotlight on how much exam security needs fixing, especially since so many students' futures are riding on these tests.