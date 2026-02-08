NEET UG 2026 registrations are open: Here's how to apply
NEET UG 2026 registrations are now open!
If you're aiming for medical school, head to neet.nta.nic.in and apply before March 8, 2026 (just don't miss the 9:00pm cutoff for fee payment).
How to fill out the application form
Go to the official site, hit "New Registration," and note your application number and password.
Log in, fill out your details, and upload your photo, signature, and thumb impression.
Here's the fee structure
Fees depend on your category: ₹1,700 (General), ₹1,600 (OBC-NCL/EWS), ₹1,000 (SC/ST/PwBD), or ₹9,500 if you're applying from outside India.
Pay online using a card or net banking—super straightforward.
Test details and important reminder
The test is offline with 180 compulsory questions, and will be held in English plus 12 regional languages like Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, and more.
After paying the fee, remember to download your confirmation page—it seals the deal on your registration!