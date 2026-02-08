NEET UG 2026 registrations are open: Here's how to apply

NEET UG 2026 registrations are now open! If you're aiming for medical school, head to neet.nta.nic.in and apply before March 8, 2026 (just don't miss the 9:00pm cutoff for fee payment).

How to fill out the application form Go to the official site, hit "New Registration," and note your application number and password.

Log in, fill out your details, and upload your photo, signature, and thumb impression.

Here's the fee structure Fees depend on your category: ₹1,700 (General), ₹1,600 (OBC-NCL/EWS), ₹1,000 (SC/ST/PwBD), or ₹9,500 if you're applying from outside India.

Pay online using a card or net banking—super straightforward.