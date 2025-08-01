NEET-UG candidate blames 5 errors for loss/share of low 13 marks
The Supreme Court has turned down a petition from a NEET-UG 2025 candidate who said errors in three exam questions cost him 13 marks.
The judges told him to take it up with the high court instead, noting that the exam is already over.
Court won't set up expert panel to review disputed questions
The court also refused to set up an expert panel to review the disputed questions, indicating that once national exam results are out, they're rarely reopened.
This matches an earlier July ruling on a similar NEET-UG complaint.
What the court said
The Supreme Court won't step in unless there's proof of unfairness affecting lots of students.
NEET-UG 2025 results stand as final and counseling moves ahead as planned.
If you have issues with your scores, the court reminded everyone: go to the National Testing Agency or your local high court—not straight to the top.