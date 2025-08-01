Next Article
Tamil Nadu: No liquor sales on Dheeran Chinnamalai memorial day
To mark the memorial day of freedom fighter Dheeran Chinnamalai, the district administration has paused liquor sales in areas around Odanilai village near Arachalur.
District Collector S Kandasamy ordered all TASMAC shops within a three-kilometer radius to close—five shops until 6pm and 13 others for the whole day.
Strict action will be taken against violators
Officials made it clear: no liquor sales will be allowed in these spots on Sunday.
"Strict action will be taken against those who violate the order, including illegal liquor sales," said Collector Kandasamy.
The idea is to keep the day peaceful and show respect for Chinnamalai, who's remembered for his courage during India's fight for independence.