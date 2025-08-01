US shouldn't decide what weapons India buys: Ex-defence secretary

Kumar raised a red flag about US-made systems like the F-35, saying limited access to their software could restrict India's independence—something even NATO countries face. At the same time, US sanctions make it tricky for India to keep up its long-standing defense ties with Russia. Kumar emphasized that India should stay flexible: diversify suppliers but still rely on Russian support for current gear.

Russia remains India's biggest arms supplier

Russia is still India's biggest arms supplier (36% of imports from 2020-24), though that number is dropping.

The US has pushed for sales like the F-35 fighter jet, but so far, there haven't been any official talks between India and the US about buying them.