US shouldn't decide what weapons India buys: Ex-defence secretary
Former Defence Secretary G Mohan Kumar isn't buying the idea that the US should decide what weapons India buys.
After Donald Trump warned of a "penalty" over India's defense and energy deals with Russia, Kumar said, "India's defense procurement must reflect its own security needs, not just because... somebody is pressuring us to buy it."
Kumar warns about US systems' limitations
Kumar raised a red flag about US-made systems like the F-35, saying limited access to their software could restrict India's independence—something even NATO countries face.
At the same time, US sanctions make it tricky for India to keep up its long-standing defense ties with Russia.
Kumar emphasized that India should stay flexible: diversify suppliers but still rely on Russian support for current gear.
Russia remains India's biggest arms supplier
Russia is still India's biggest arms supplier (36% of imports from 2020-24), though that number is dropping.
The US has pushed for sales like the F-35 fighter jet, but so far, there haven't been any official talks between India and the US about buying them.