NEET-UG leak protesters in 34 cities demand Dharmendra Pradhan resign
Protests over the NEET-UG paper leak are picking up across India, with demonstrations now in 34 cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai.
At Delhi's Jantar Mantar, protesters have been out for 34 days straight, calling for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resign and demanding ₹1 crore compensation for the families of those who died by suicide.
As CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka put it, "India has woken up."
CJP calls peaceful July 24 protest
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is asking people everywhere to join peaceful protests on July 24 with the slogan "Every District. One Day. One Demand."
Even though Prime Minister Modi promised fast-track courts for paper leak cases, CJP says that's not enough: it wants Pradhan to step down.
The movement is getting bigger too, with support from public figures like farmer leader Rakesh Tikait and wrestler Bajrang Punia.