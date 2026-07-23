NEET-UG leak protesters in 34 cities demand Dharmendra Pradhan resign

Protests over the NEET-UG paper leak are picking up across India, with demonstrations now in 34 cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

At Delhi's Jantar Mantar, protesters have been out for 34 days straight, calling for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resign and demanding ₹1 crore compensation for the families of those who died by suicide.

As CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka put it, "India has woken up."