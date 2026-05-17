NEET-UG paper leak: Court sends Biology lecturer to CBI custody

A Delhi court has sent Manisha Mandhare, a senior Botany lecturer from Maharashtra, to 14 days of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody in connection with the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case. The CBI arrested Mandhare from New Delhi and claimed she had access to confidential Botany and Zoology question papers through her affiliation with the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Custody request Investigation at 'very initial and crucial stage': Court The CBI had sought 14 days of police custody for Mandhare, arguing that the case involved a larger conspiracy and more accused persons were yet to be identified. According to News18, the agency argued that custodial interrogation was necessary to recover incriminating material and uncover the wider network allegedly linked to the organized paper leak racket. The court allowed the CBI's plea, noting that the investigation was at a "very initial and crucial stage."

Allegations Mandhare allegedly prepared Botany, Zoology questions for NEET-UG 2026 Mandhare was allegedly involved in the NEET paper-setting process for several years, according to investigators. She allegedly prepared Botany and Zoology questions for the NEET-UG 2026 examination while continuing her teaching role at Modern College of Arts, Science, and Commerce in Pune. Investigators further alleged that Mandhare worked with co-accused Manisha Wagmare to identify NEET aspirants interested in obtaining probable examination questions.

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Coaching sessions Selected students attended special coaching classes at her residence The agency alleged that selected students attended special coaching classes at Mandhare's residence in Pune, where important Biology questions were allegedly dictated and discussed. Students were reportedly asked to note the questions in notebooks and mark them in textbooks during preparation. With Mandhare's arrest, the total number of people arrested in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case has risen to nine.

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