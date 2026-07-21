NEET-UG question paper leaks spark nationwide anxiety over exam integrity
India
Since July 2026, NEET-UG has been at the center of heated debates after reports of question paper leaks and exam irregularities surfaced.
What started as concern among students and parents quickly spread across the country, with many families feeling anxious about whether years of hard work and savings might go to waste.
Calls for accountability and transparency
The controversy isn't just an online buzz: it's now a daily topic in housing societies and WhatsApp groups, where people swap news links, share personal stories, or call for more accountability.
The whole debate is also shining a light on bigger issues like trust in exams and the need for transparency in how educational institutions operate.