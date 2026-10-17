Neetu, 37, found tied gagged dead in Gurugram bathroom
India
A 37-year-old woman named Neetu was found dead in her Gurugram house on Friday, after her family discovered her tied up and gagged in the bathroom.
Her husband, Prashant Kumar, a schoolteacher, had left for work with their kids earlier that morning.
Police believe it could be a case of burglary gone wrong.
FIR filed at Sadar Sohna station
An FIR has been filed against unknown suspects at Sadar Sohna police station.
Investigators think the crime happened between 10am and 11am around when two men on a motorcycle were seen nearby.
CCTV footage is being reviewed to help identify those involved.
Assistant commissioner of police (Sohna) Mukesh Yadav said, "Investigation is on to ascertain whether the motive was robbery or something else."