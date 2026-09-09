Neglected urban infrastructure tied to nearly 33,000 deaths in India
Between 2020 and 2024, almost 33,000 people have died across the country because of building collapses, fires, and even falling into pits or manholes.
Most of these tragedies point to poor upkeep and weak safety checks in our cities.
Experts say the real numbers could be even higher since deaths from potholes and contaminated water weren't counted.
Experts say government deregulation worsened safety
The National Crime Records Bureau data indicate that unsafe buildings and ignored infrastructure are linked to these avoidable deaths.
Many experts feel that government deregulation has made things worse, basically letting safety slide in the rush for development.
Former Urban Development Secretary M. Ramachandran put it simply: city leaders need to step up and take responsibility.
Delhi and Gurgaon officials skipping checks
Recent floods and piles of garbage in places like Delhi and Gurgaon show how city management is slipping.
Officials are being called out for skipping regular checks under the excuse of deregulation, which has slowed down how quickly problems get fixed.