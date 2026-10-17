Neha Bora says police detained protesters overnight during SIR protests
Neha Bora, president of the All India Students's Association (AISA), is calling out the police for detaining protesters overnight during protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
After being held overnight, she questioned why women aren't released after sunset, saying, "Legally, individuals, especially women, ought to be released after sunset, yet this is not happening," said Neha Bora.
She also faced delays getting a lawyer and criticized the roadblocks and restrictions set up by authorities.
Neha Bora seeks Gyanesh Kumar impeachment
Bora wants Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar impeached and is demanding an end to SIR to protect voting rights.
Meanwhile, Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke was also allegedly taken to an undisclosed location and denied access to lawyers.
Legal action has started against him under specific sections of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.