Neha Bora says police detained protesters overnight during SIR protests

Neha Bora, president of the All India Students's Association (AISA), is calling out the police for detaining protesters overnight during protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

After being held overnight, she questioned why women aren't released after sunset, saying, "Legally, individuals, especially women, ought to be released after sunset, yet this is not happening," said Neha Bora.

She also faced delays getting a lawyer and criticized the roadblocks and restrictions set up by authorities.