Neha Bora to protest outside Bhupender Yadav's Jor Bagh office
Delhi's air quality is still rough, and student leader Neha Bora from AISA is not letting it slide.
Even though the Union environment ministry reached out and called the crisis a "highest priority" for Minister Bhupender Yadav (who is away at COP31 in Turkiye), Bora plans to protest outside his Jor Bagh office Monday afternoon.
JNU students demand transparency and action
Bora had asked for a meeting with Yadav about the serious health impact of bad air but got no response, so now she and the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students's Union want immediate action.
With Delhi's air quality index hitting 218 ("poor") on November 16, students are pushing for real solutions and more transparency from officials, as the ministry says it is working with other agencies, but activists want to see actual change.