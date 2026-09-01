Nei Esther Gangte dies after Longpi village shooting in Manipur
India
A 21-year-old woman, Nei Esther Gangte, died on September 20, 2026 after being seriously injured in a shooting at Longpi village in Manipur.
The attack happened on September 13 when unidentified gunmen allegedly killed two people, including a woman, at Longpi village under Nungba police station in Noney district, killing two people and leaving Esther critically hurt.
She fought for her life for a week in the hospital, but sadly did not make it.
Kuki council, Manipur CM condemn attack
The Kuki Human Rights Council and Manipur's Chief Minister both condemned the attack, calling it "unacceptable" and urging swift action against those responsible.
This tragedy is part of the attack.