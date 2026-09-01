Nei Esther Gangte dies after Longpi village shooting in Manipur

A 21-year-old woman, Nei Esther Gangte, died on September 20, 2026 after being seriously injured in a shooting at Longpi village in Manipur.

The attack happened on September 13 when unidentified gunmen allegedly killed two people, including a woman, at Longpi village under Nungba police station in Noney district, killing two people and leaving Esther critically hurt.

She fought for her life for a week in the hospital, but sadly did not make it.