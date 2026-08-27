Nepal China border floods: 750 missing and 160 dead
Flash floods near the Nepal-China border have left at least 750 people missing and claimed 160 lives.
Among those unaccounted for are three from West Bengal (retired teachers Swapan and Mou Mondal, and Subhash Chandra Ghosh) who were on a pilgrimage to Kailash Manasarovar when contact was lost in Rasuwa.
Damage hampers rescue, control room established
The floods have badly damaged roads, bridges, and homes, making rescue work much harder.
The West Bengal government is working with Nepalese officials and the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu to find the missing.
A control room with helplines (03324793311, 9147890181) has been set up for updates or help.
Among missing 133 Indians 37 NRIs
In total, 133 Indians and 37 non-resident Indians are among those missing after the disaster, most of them pilgrims.
Authorities are keeping a close watch and closely monitoring the situation as search efforts continue.