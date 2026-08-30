Nepal deaths top 600 as glacial collapse floods Bihar
Floods triggered by a glacial collapse in Nepal are causing serious trouble in northern Bihar, with rivers overflowing and districts like Gopalganj and Muzaffarpur are facing heightened fears.
More than 600 lives were lost in Nepal, and now the floodwaters have swept into Bihar.
Ramkripal Yadav vows Bihar government support
Bihar minister Ramkripal Yadav says the government is "The Bihar government and the chief minister himself are monitoring this" and will support those affected.
Thanks to its location along Himalayan rivers like Kosi and Gandak, Bihar faces floods almost every monsoon: sometimes embankments meant to help actually make things worse.
Floods ruin crops deposit fertile silt
Floods can ruin crops for many farmers, but they also leave behind nutrient-rich silt that helps soil stay fertile.
It's a tough trade-off every year for communities who rely on farming to get by.