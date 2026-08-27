Nepal flash flood from Tibet kills over 150, hundreds missing
India
A sudden flash flood in Nepal on August 26 has left more than 150 people dead and hundreds missing after water surged from Tibet into the Bhote Koshi River.
The disaster hit Rasuwa District hard and even spilled over into India, flooding the Karnali/Ghaghara River in Uttar Pradesh.
Forest teams search for Bahraich elephants
Floodwaters in Bahraich swept away a herd of elephants, with a viral video showing them struggling to stay afloat, sparking concern on social media.
Forest Department teams are carrying out rescue and rehabilitation operations and working to locate the animals.