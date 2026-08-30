Nepal flash floods leave nearly 100 Tamil Nadu travelers missing
Flash floods in Nepal have left nearly 100 Tamil Nadu travelers untraceable, while 219 others are confirmed safe.
Rescue teams are working nonstop, but damaged roads and lost communication make things tough near the Nepal-China border.
More than 15,000 military personnel and helicopters are on the job, hoping for more good news soon.
Tamil Nadu war room activated
Tamil Nadu's government has set up a war room to help affected families and is coordinating rescue efforts.
Ministers had spent the past three days in New Delhi.
On August 28, 21 survivors made it home to Chennai and were greeted by state ministers.
Officials say searches difficult, families wait
Despite all these efforts, families, like those of six missing from Chrompet and others from Thanjavur, are still anxiously waiting.
Officials admit the scale of the disaster makes searching difficult but remain hopeful as rescue operations continue.