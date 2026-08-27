Nepal glacier collapse triggers floods, 270 dead, over 800 missing
India
Flash floods hit Nepal on Wednesday morning after a glacier collapse, leading to at least 270 deaths and over 800 missing.
Among those caught up in the disaster were 31 pilgrims (including ex-DRDO chief Satheesh Reddy and his wife) who were traveling near the Nepal-Tibet border for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.
All 31 pilgrims safe in Tibet
Thankfully, all 31 stranded pilgrims have checked in as safe and are now waiting in Tibet for the China border to reopen so they can head home.
India has already rescued 21 citizens from the flood zone and sent nearly 50 tons of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief materials to Nepal, but hundreds of Indian pilgrims are still unaccounted for as search efforts continue.