Nepal hydropower projects flooded, more than 900 workers missing
India
Massive floods have hit Nepal's hydropower projects, leaving more than 900 workers missing and pushing the death toll to 810.
Rescue teams are working around the clock, but so far, no signs of life have been found at Upper Trishuli-3A.
More than 3,048 people across Nepal and Tibet are still unaccounted for.
Nepal deploys thousands, India sends aid
Nepal has deployed thousands of army personnel and security forces, airlifting heavy machinery to remote sites for tunnel searches.
India is helping out too, sending relief materials and a specialized rescue team.
While hundreds have been saved from stranded sites, many remain trapped or missing as challenging conditions slow progress.