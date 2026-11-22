Nepal PM Balen Shah to visit India today
What's the story
Nepal's Prime Minister, Balen Shah, will be visiting India on Sunday. This is his first official visit since taking office in March. The visit comes at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two leaders are expected to hold extensive discussions on Monday, covering a range of bilateral relations and regional/global issues of mutual interest.
Discussion points
Nepal proposed $2 billion economic package to India
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said that Shah's visit is in line with India's "Neighbourhood First" policy. It will also provide an opportunity to strengthen bilateral partnerships and advance cooperation.
Among the topics on the agenda are economic cooperation, investment, transit issues, energy, digital connectivity, health, and a joint vision document proposed by India.
Economic proposal
Shah's visit will also provide opportunity to discuss territorial dispute
Ahead of the visit, Nepal proposed a $2 billion economic package to India. The package includes $1 billion in grants for development projects and reconstruction efforts after recent flash floods.
However, project reports would be needed for financial grants and soft loans.
This is a significant proposal as India has never given such a large economic package in one go to any partner nation.
Disputed issues
Leaders of Nepal's ruling Rashtriya Swatantra Party express views
Shah's visit will also provide an opportunity to discuss differences in bilateral ties, including a territorial dispute over Lipulekh, Kalapani, and Limpiyadhura.
India has maintained that these territories are part of Uttarakhand.
The leaders of Nepal's ruling Rashtriya Swatantra Party have expressed their desire for concrete outcomes from their relationship with India, focusing on economic opportunities and expanded air connectivity.
Official itinerary
MEA spokesperson on India-Nepal ties
During his visit, Shah will also meet India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and President Droupadi Murmu.
He will be accorded all state honors during this visit.
The MEA spokesperson said that India and Nepal share a "very warm, cordial, multifaceted relationship that spans many domains."
This visit is expected to further strengthen these ties between the two neighboring countries.