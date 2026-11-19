Nepal PM Balen Shah visits India November 22-23 for talks
Nepal's Prime Minister Balen Shah is heading to India on November 22-23, and both countries are gearing up for some big talks.
India has proposed a joint vision document focused on boosting economic ties, investment, energy sharing, and digital connectivity, basically setting the stage for fresh cooperation and new goals for projects backed by India.
Nepal proposes $2 billion flood package
Nepal is bringing its own plan: a $2 billion package (with $1 billion in grants) to help rebuild areas hit by floods.
The visit will also tackle tricky topics like border management, territorial disputes, and the future of Nepali Gurkhas in the Indian Army.
A recent meeting between leaders shows both sides are serious about moving things forward together.