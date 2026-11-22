Nepal PM Balendra Shah arrives in New Delhi amid honors
Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah, better known as Balen, touched down in New Delhi today for his first official trip abroad since taking office.
India rolled out the red carpet, complete with military honors on arrival, showing just how important this visit is for both countries.
Shah to meet Modi and Murmu
Balen's here with his top ministers to meet Prime Minister Modi and other Indian leaders.
They'll talk about big plans like a $2 billion post-flood rebuild fund, making travel easier between the two countries (think new air routes and train links), and teaming up on energy projects.
He'll also meet President Murmu, underscoring how much Nepal matters in India's neighborhood strategy.