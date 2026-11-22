Nepal PM Balendra Shah in India for talks with Modi
Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah is in India for his first official bilateral trip abroad since taking office.
During this two-day visit, he'll meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to talk about ramping up energy ties, better connectivity, and more investment between the two countries.
Nepal seeks to boost hydropower exports
Shah brought along a team of ministers to push for stronger economic partnerships: think trade deals, smoother transit routes, and new infrastructure projects.
The agenda also covers agreements in education, health, and agriculture.
A big highlight: Nepal wants to boost its hydropower exports to India and attract more Indian businesses through the Nepal-India Business Forum before heading home on November 23.