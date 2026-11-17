Nepal PM Balendra Shah plans India visit to deepen cooperation
Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah is gearing up for a trip to India, aiming to boost teamwork on trade, energy cooperation, and better connectivity.
At a recent Kathmandu event, experts stressed how Nepal's growth could really take off by syncing up with India's economic growth and infrastructure development.
Experts highlight hydropower and electricity trade
Experts at the event pointed out shared global challenges and highlighted progress in hydropower development and cross-border electricity trade, including Nepal's access to India's day-ahead electricity market, especially with more private sector involvement.
There was also a push for clear timelines and regular follow-ups.
On the economic front, officials highlighted the need for more Nepali exports to India and bigger moves into digital commerce, seeing it as key for both countries' future growth.