Nepal PM Balendra Shah preparing 1st bilateral visit to India
India
Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah is gearing up for his first bilateral visit abroad, to India.
Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will be in Kathmandu on November 4 to work out the details, as both countries look to give their relationship a boost.
Nischal Nath Pandey ambassadorship under discussion
Misri's visit follows earlier meetings between Nepali leaders and India's top officials.
They are also expected to discuss making Nischal Nath Pandey Nepal's new ambassador to India, a move that signals both sides are serious about closer cooperation.