Nepal PM Balendra Shah visits New Delhi to boost ties
Nepal's prime minister, Balendra Shah, is in New Delhi for his first official trip to India since taking office.
The visit is all about boosting ties between the neighbors: Shah met with India's External Affairs Minister Jaishankar on Sunday, and he's set to sit down with Prime Minister Modi next to talk about cooperation and shared regional issues.
Shah greeted by Uttarakhand tandi dance
Shah was greeted with a Tandi dance performance by Uttarakhand artists when he arrived, showing off the close cultural bond between India and Nepal.
Both sides are looking to build on this friendship.