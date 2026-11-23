Nepal PM in India: Modi receives him at Rashtrapati Bhawan
What's the story
Prime Minister of Nepal, Balendra Shah, who is in India for a two-day visit, received a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Monday. He was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival at Rashtrapati Bhawan. This is his first official trip to the country since taking office in March. The visit aims to strengthen bilateral ties between India and Nepal. The leaders will hold talks on several key issues, including energy, hydropower, rail links and infrastructure.
Diplomatic discussions
Shah will also meet President Murmu
Later, they will virtually flag off of the Saryu-Kamala Express, a new weekly train service connecting Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh with Janakpur Dham in Nepal, from New Delhi.
Covering around 604 kilometers, the train service will connect Janakpur Dham with Ayodhya Cantt., passing through several important towns and cities in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.
Shah will also meet President Droupadi Murmu during his visit.
Twitter Post
Modi-Shah meeting
#WATCH | Delhi | Prime Minister of Nepal, Balendra Shah, receives a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan. He was received by PM Modi on his arrival at Rashtrapati Bhawan— ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2026
(video source: DD) pic.twitter.com/YWNUODlqxO
Bilateral agreements
MoUs likely to be exchanged during visit
During the visit, both countries are likely to exchange Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) in different areas.
The Ministry of External Affairs has said that this visit is in line with India's "Neighbourhood First" policy and is an opportunity to further strengthen bilateral partnerships.
India and Nepal share close ties based on historical, cultural, civilizational links, and strong people-to-people connections.
Meetings
PM Shah is leading a 34-member delegation
PM Shah is leading a 34-member delegation, including key advisors and ministers.
The visit will also feature a Nepal-India Business Forum designed to attract Indian investment to Nepal and offer an avenue for business representatives from both countries to explore collaborative opportunities.
Nepal is reportedly seeking over $2 billion, made up of a $1 billion concessional loan, a $500 million grant and $500 million for post-flood reconstruction.