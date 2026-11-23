Later, they will virtually flag off of the Saryu-Kamala Express, a new weekly train service connecting Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh with Janakpur Dham in Nepal, from New Delhi.

Covering around 604 kilometers, the train service will connect Janakpur Dham with Ayodhya Cantt., passing through several important towns and cities in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Shah will also meet President Droupadi Murmu during his visit.