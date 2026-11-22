Nepal's Balendra Shah begins India visit, to meet Modi tomorrow
What's the story
Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for a two-day visit to India. The visit is at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is also Shah's first trip to India since assuming office in March 2026, underlining the importance of India-Nepal ties. He was received by Union Minister Jitin Prasada on his arrival.
Diplomatic agenda
Bilateral talks on Monday
During his visit, Shah will hold bilateral talks with PM Modi on Monday. The discussions will cover a range of issues including energy, hydropower, railways, trade, connectivity and infrastructure.
Nepal's Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai confirmed that delegation-level discussions would be followed by a joint press conference.
PM Modi will also host an official luncheon for Shah and his government delegation.
Economic focus
Economic cooperation at the forefront
The visit aims to boost economic cooperation between the two countries.
India is Nepal's largest trading partner, with 80% of Nepal's exports going to India.
The Himalayan nation enjoys duty-free access to the Indian market and receives a significant portion of its foreign direct investment from India.
Energy cooperation is also key, with Nepal earning around 1,800 crore Nepalese rupees through electricity exports to India during 2025-26.
Development initiatives
Virtual inauguration of infrastructure projects
During Shah's visit, several infrastructure projects are likely to be inaugurated virtually. Bilateral agreements in sectors such as education, healthcare, and agriculture are also expected to be finalized.
A Nepal-India Business Forum will be held to explore investment opportunities between the two nations.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) emphasized that India-Nepal ties are "rooted in historical, cultural and civilisational links and strong people-to-people ties."
Diplomatic challenges
Border dispute remains a concern
However, bilateral relations have been strained over a border dispute involving Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani.
Despite this, the MEA reiterated India's commitment to its partnership with Nepal under the 'Neighbourhood First' policy.
The geographical position of Nepal makes it strategically important for India as a landlocked country dependent on India for trade and access to seaports.