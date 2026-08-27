Nepal seeks aid after floods kill at least 160 people
Nepal is reaching out to India and other countries for major financial and technical support after flash floods devastated its border regions.
At least 160 people have lost their lives, and about 500, including tourists and pilgrims, are still missing.
Chief Secretary Govind Bahadur Karki shared that the government is still assessing just how much damage has been done.
Infrastructure damage hampers Nepal rescue efforts
The floods have wrecked roads, bridges, power lines, and phone networks, making rescue work really tough, especially in places like Rasuwa District where huge stretches of road are gone.
Despite this, Nepal's army and police are working nonstop to find missing people, with helicopters finally able to help as weather improved on August 26-27.
Nepal is also teaming up with Indian authorities to track down missing Indian nationals, showing how disasters like this need everyone to pitch in.