Nepal Tibet flash flood leaves 80 from Isha Foundation missing
India
A sudden flash flood at the Nepal-Tibet border has left 80 people from the Isha Foundation unaccounted for during their Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.
The group was inside the Gyirong immigration building minutes before it was washed away.
Sadhguru called it a "This is a terrible and an extraordinary event," sharing his concern for everyone involved.
Group leader sent final message
The group leader, a full-time volunteer of over two decades, sent a final message at 9:05am just minutes before the flood struck and communication was lost.
The missing include people from 22 countries, with many from the US Canada, Australia, and the UK
Rescue teams are struggling to reach them due to damaged roads and broken communication lines.