Nepali students in Delhi anxious after Nepal flash floods

Many students say their families in Kathmandu are safe, but they're deeply worried about relatives near the affected area.

"The situation is uncertain," shared Suyog Bansal from Delhi University.

Many admit it's tough to focus on studies right now; they're glued to news updates and constantly checking in with loved ones.

So far, authorities have confirmed 270 deaths, while rescue teams search for hundreds still unaccounted for, including 288 Indians reported missing by India's Ministry of External Affairs.