Nepal's Chilime rescuers use rat-hole mining to reach 6 workers
Rescuers at Nepal's Chilime Hydropower Project are using a method called rat-hole mining, famously used in the 2024 Uttarakhand rescue, to reach six workers trapped after floods hit on August 26.
They've managed to dig 125 meters into the blocked tunnel, and signs like oil traces in pumped water suggest they're getting close to where the workers were last seen.
Indian and Nepal teams collaborate
This rescue is a combined effort, with experts from the Indian Army and the NDRF, along with 37 Nepal Army personnel, all working together.
About 100 meters of debris has been cleared so far using heavy equipment, while mud pumps help manage water inside the tunnel.
The team hasn't made contact with the workers yet, but stored water underground gives hope for survival.
Rescuers are working nonstop despite tough conditions, showing how important teamwork and new techniques can be in saving lives.