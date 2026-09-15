Nepal's Chilime rescuers use rat-hole mining to reach 6 workers

This rescue is a combined effort, with experts from the Indian Army and the NDRF, along with 37 Nepal Army personnel, all working together.

About 100 meters of debris has been cleared so far using heavy equipment, while mud pumps help manage water inside the tunnel.

The team hasn't made contact with the workers yet, but stored water underground gives hope for survival.

Rescuers are working nonstop despite tough conditions, showing how important teamwork and new techniques can be in saving lives.