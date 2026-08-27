Nepal's Rasuwa flash flood kills 270, 1,600 missing after collapse

A sudden flash flood struck Nepal's Rasuwa district near the Tibet border on Aug. 26, 2026, leaving at least 270 people dead and around 1,600 missing.

Triggered by an ice and rock collapse in the Himalayas, the disaster wiped out settlements, bridges, and roads, stranding thousands.

Among those unaccounted for are nearly 300 Indian pilgrims and tourists traveling along the Kailash Mansarovar route.