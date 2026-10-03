New 480m Sabarmati River bridge completed for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train
India
The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train just got a major boost: its massive 480-meter-long, 36-meter-high bridge over the Sabarmati River is now complete.
This key structure sits between Sabarmati and Ahmedabad stations, right next to the busy Ahmedabad-Delhi railroad line.
Longer 76m spans reduce riverbed supports
Engineers used longer spans, up to 76 meters each, to cut down on riverbed supports.
Segments were built right at the site for top-notch quality.
Out of 21 planned river bridges in Gujarat, 18 are already finished, bringing the Mumbai-Ahmedabad project another step closer to reality.