Jaishankar unveils new BRICS logo, website as India chairs forum

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has launched the official website and logo for BRICS 2026, marking the beginning of India's chairmanship of the multilateral forum in 2026. The new logo is inspired by a lotus flower, symbolizing India's heritage and resilience. Its multicolored petals represent the diversity of BRICS member nations, while a central "namaste" gesture conveys respect and collaboration.

Twitter Post Video of EAM Jaishankar at launch of BRICS logo, website #WATCH | Delhi | EAM Dr S Jaishankar attends the launch of the official website and logo of India's BRICS Presidency 2026. pic.twitter.com/RTjt94walK — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2026

Logo details BRICS 2026 logo and website launched The new BRICS 2026 logo is inspired by the lotus flower, which symbolizes India's heritage and resilience. The multicolored petals of the flower represent the diversity of member nations, while a central Namaste gesture conveys respect and collaboration. Jaishankar stressed that "the logo draws strength from the collective contributions of its members while respecting their distinct identities."

Website purpose BRICS 2026 website to enhance transparency and engagement The official BRICS India 2026 website is intended to be a central platform for sharing information on summits, initiatives, and official documents. It aims to enhance transparency and facilitate timely engagement among member nations. Jaishankar emphasized that "the website is designed to enhance transparency and facilitate timely engagement among member nations."

Chairmanship goals India assumes BRICS chairmanship, focuses on people-centric approach India assumed the BRICS chairmanship on January 1, 2026, succeeding Brazil. The country will host the 18th BRICS Summit in 2026 to celebrate two decades of cooperation among major emerging economies. Jaishankar highlighted India's priorities for its chairmanship with a people-centric approach inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance.

Twitter Post Jaishankar outlines India's 'humanity-first, people-centric' approach Launched preparations for BRICS India 2026 with the unveiling of website, theme and logo, alongside MoS’ @KVSinghMPGonda and @PmargheritaBJP.



🇮🇳’s chairship of BRICS will adopt a ‘Humanity-first’ and ‘people-centric’ approach to build for resilience, innovation, cooperation and… pic.twitter.com/zhLIIzrokf — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 13, 2026