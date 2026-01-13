Jaishankar unveils new BRICS logo, website as India chairs forum
What's the story
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has launched the official website and logo for BRICS 2026, marking the beginning of India's chairmanship of the multilateral forum in 2026. The new logo is inspired by a lotus flower, symbolizing India's heritage and resilience. Its multicolored petals represent the diversity of BRICS member nations, while a central "namaste" gesture conveys respect and collaboration.
Twitter Post
Video of EAM Jaishankar at launch of BRICS logo, website
#WATCH | Delhi | EAM Dr S Jaishankar attends the launch of the official website and logo of India's BRICS Presidency 2026. pic.twitter.com/RTjt94walK— ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2026
Logo details
BRICS 2026 logo and website launched
The new BRICS 2026 logo is inspired by the lotus flower, which symbolizes India's heritage and resilience. The multicolored petals of the flower represent the diversity of member nations, while a central Namaste gesture conveys respect and collaboration. Jaishankar stressed that "the logo draws strength from the collective contributions of its members while respecting their distinct identities."
Website purpose
BRICS 2026 website to enhance transparency and engagement
The official BRICS India 2026 website is intended to be a central platform for sharing information on summits, initiatives, and official documents. It aims to enhance transparency and facilitate timely engagement among member nations. Jaishankar emphasized that "the website is designed to enhance transparency and facilitate timely engagement among member nations."
Chairmanship goals
India assumes BRICS chairmanship, focuses on people-centric approach
India assumed the BRICS chairmanship on January 1, 2026, succeeding Brazil. The country will host the 18th BRICS Summit in 2026 to celebrate two decades of cooperation among major emerging economies. Jaishankar highlighted India's priorities for its chairmanship with a people-centric approach inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance.
Twitter Post
Jaishankar outlines India's 'humanity-first, people-centric' approach
Launched preparations for BRICS India 2026 with the unveiling of website, theme and logo, alongside MoS’ @KVSinghMPGonda and @PmargheritaBJP.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 13, 2026
🇮🇳’s chairship of BRICS will adopt a ‘Humanity-first’ and ‘people-centric’ approach to build for resilience, innovation, cooperation and… pic.twitter.com/zhLIIzrokf
Economic impact
BRICS: A major global economic force
The BRICS bloc, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE, and Indonesia as full members and Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan as partner countries. Together they account for almost half of the world's population (50%), about 40% of global GDP, and nearly a quarter (26%) of international trade.