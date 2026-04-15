New Delhi Railway Station to get nearly 5-km elevated road

New Delhi Railway Station airport-style drop-offs

The revamp doesn't stop at the road: there'll be airport-style drop-off zones for quick pick-ups, spacious waiting areas, more parking spots, and fresh retail spaces.

Plus, expect some eye-catching towers over 20 stories high.

An air concourse above the tracks will help you switch platforms easily (think airport vibes), while underground subways will connect straight to metro and bus lines.

The design also focuses on natural light and ventilation for a comfier experience with less energy use.