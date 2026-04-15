New Delhi Railway Station to get nearly 5-km elevated road
Big changes are coming to New Delhi Railway Station!
Soon, you'll be able to reach the station directly via a new nearly 5-km-long elevated road, making it way easier to get in and out: no more helping ease congestion.
The whole area is set to become a modern transport hub, linking trains, metro, busses, and taxis for smoother travel.
New Delhi Railway Station airport-style drop-offs
The revamp doesn't stop at the road: there'll be airport-style drop-off zones for quick pick-ups, spacious waiting areas, more parking spots, and fresh retail spaces.
Plus, expect some eye-catching towers over 20 stories high.
An air concourse above the tracks will help you switch platforms easily (think airport vibes), while underground subways will connect straight to metro and bus lines.
The design also focuses on natural light and ventilation for a comfier experience with less energy use.