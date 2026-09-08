New Delhi to host 18th BRICS Summit on September 12-13
Big week ahead for New Delhi: On September 12-13, the city will welcome leaders from BRICS countries and guests from around 25 countries for the 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam.
The main agenda? Talks on trade, economic teamwork, and geopolitical ties.
Before things kick off, Prime Minister Modi will catch up with President Putin to hold bilateral talks that could include defense cooperation, trade and economic ties.
Central Delhi facelift and NSG drills
Delhi is getting a major glow-up for the event: roads are being fixed, new lights are going up, and thousands of flowerpots are being placed across Central Delhi.
You'll spot plenty of BRICS-themed posters around town too.
On the safety front, nearly 100 National Security Guard (NSG) commandos have run anti-terror drills at key venues, while Delhi Police manages motorcade rehearsals and traffic to keep everything running smoothly.