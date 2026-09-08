New Delhi to host 18th BRICS Summit on September 12-13

Big week ahead for New Delhi: On September 12-13, the city will welcome leaders from BRICS countries and guests from around 25 countries for the 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam.

The main agenda? Talks on trade, economic teamwork, and geopolitical ties.

Before things kick off, Prime Minister Modi will catch up with President Putin to hold bilateral talks that could include defense cooperation, trade and economic ties.