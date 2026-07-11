New ED complaint names 3 in Bengal municipal recruitment scam

Money routed through Sujit Bose businesses

According to the ED, money from these shady appointments was routed through Sujit's restaurant and hospitality businesses, sometimes disguised as regular sales even during lockdowns.

The agency says flats and cash were handed over for jobs, with loans from shell companies used to buy property.

Chattopadhyay is also accused of approving 29 irregular hires outside government rules.

The investigation is still ongoing, and Sujit Bose remains in custody after his arrest in May.