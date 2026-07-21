New fire works blast in Ahmedabad kills 10, SIT formed
India
A tragic blast at an alleged illegal firecracker unit in Ahmedabad on July 18 has now claimed 10 lives, with the latest victim passing away after suffering severe burns.
The explosion hit around 3:30pm at New Fire Works near Vastral, leaving families devastated and raising big questions about safety.
Arrests follow suspected spark ignition
Investigators think a spark while handling explosives triggered the disaster.
Three people (Mehul Dodiya, his mother Ramilaben, and business partner Sadiq Saiyed) have been arrested.
The factory was reportedly running even after its license got canceled.
Now, the Gujarat government has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to dig into what went wrong and make sure something like this does not happen again.