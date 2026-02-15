New highway to connect Delhi-Mumbai expressway with coastal road
Big traffic jams in and around Nashik might soon be history.
The government just greenlit a ₹3,320 crore project to revamp 155km of NH-160A, creating a new route that links up with the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and the coast.
The goal? Clear out congestion from busy industrial areas and make getting around much faster.
The new route will let you bypass Nashik via Trimbak
The new road will let you bypass Nashik via Trimbak, easing traffic flow.
That means trips could be quicker—a huge time-saver for anyone commuting or traveling through the region.
Proposed parts of the highway will be widened to 4 lanes
Parts of the highway are proposed to be widened to four lanes to handle rising traffic (think over 10,000 PCUs daily by 2028).
Plus, this upgrade ties together six major economic hubs and eight logistics centers across Maharashtra—so it's a win for both everyday travelers and India's growing economy.