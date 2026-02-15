New highway to connect Delhi-Mumbai expressway with coastal road India Feb 15, 2026

Big traffic jams in and around Nashik might soon be history.

The government just greenlit a ₹3,320 crore project to revamp 155km of NH-160A, creating a new route that links up with the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and the coast.

The goal? Clear out congestion from busy industrial areas and make getting around much faster.