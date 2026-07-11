New study finds Himalayas heating, Jammu and Kashmir almost 1°C
India
A new study says the Himalayas are heating up, and parts of Jammu and Kashmir have gotten almost one degree Celsius warmer.
Scientists warn warming threatens Himalayan water
This warming could speed up glacier melt and disrupt river flows, which could put water security at risk for millions.
Scientists say it's time to step up climate monitoring and come up with smart ways to adapt, especially since these mountain regions are warming faster than the global average.