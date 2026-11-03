New study shows southern India wetter, northwest India drier
India
A new climate study just dropped: southern India has seen a big jump in rainfall over the last 70 years, with much of the region shifting from hot and semi-arid to a wetter tropical savannah climate.
This change mostly happened between the 1980s and 2020, with potential implications for agriculture, particularly in determining suitable crops and sowing periods.
Researchers call to rethink agricultural strategies
Meanwhile, northwest India is heading in the opposite direction, getting drier as rainfall drops and temperatures rise.
The study points out that these shifts could really impact what farmers grow and when they plant.
Researchers say it's time to rethink agricultural strategies so everyone can keep up with these changing weather patterns.