New Vande Bharat train to connect Bengaluru, Mangaluru
A brand new Vande Bharat Express is on its way to Karnataka, making travel between Bengaluru and Mangaluru faster and easier.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared that the service will kick off once electrification and safety checks are wrapped up.
Karnataka already has 22 Vande Bharat trains
Karnataka already has 22 Vande Bharat trains, with most routes linked to Bengaluru. This new train comes packed with upgraded safety tech like KAVACH.
Plus, the state's rail network is getting a major boost—₹7,748 crore is being invested to make travel smoother across key cities.